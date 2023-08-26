Man stumbles upon frightening animal in wild bathroom encounter

Port Elizabeth, South Africa - A dock worker in Port Elizabeth came upon a frightening sight when he entered a bathroom and heard a threatening growl, soon discovering an unexpected animal .

Who was cowering behind the toilet? © Screenshot/Facebook/Arnold Slabbert

As the man fled, he realized that it was a caracal - that is, a wild cat that bears a strong resemblance to the lynx.

He immediately called Arnold Slabbert, a wildlife expert from the region, and despite his years of experience, even Slabbert was shocked at the discovery.

Speaking to The Dodo this week, he said, "There's tons of containers and big ships there, so it’s the last place you would expect to find a caracal or a lynx hanging around."

The fact that the wild cat wasn't killed when it first walked through the port, which operates around the clock, is "amazing," Slabbert said.