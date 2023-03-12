Most hilarious animal videos on TikTok this week

From screaming baby goats to capybaras taking over a gated community, here are some viral animal videos we think stole the spotlight on TikTok this week.

By Jenna Cavaliere

From screaming baby goats to capybaras taking over a gated community, here are some viral animals videos we think stole the spotlight on TikTok this week!



These native capybaras are reclaiming their land after people in Argentina built a gated community. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/danlambert_ Don't you just love when animals can brighten up your day? Sometimes, there's just nothing better than cozying up on the couch to scroll through funny animal content on TikTok. TikTokers across the platform always manage to be in the right place at the right time to capture the most hilarious clips of these furry creatures. We're highlighting some of the most entertaining and amusing animal videos from across the globe we've seen TikTok this week – so sit back, relax, and let the laughs begin!

Chonk the cat's best moments

When you think of cats, you're probably thinking calm, cool, and collected. One viral TikTok might just change your opinion completely. This video ranks clips of Chonk the cat meowing hysterically, hissing loudly and just being an overall fantastic feline. In some clips, it even seems like Chonk is responding back to his guardian.

Chonk may not be the most graceful cat in all the land, but TikTok users are definitely here for his chaotic nature. The clip has harnessed over 3.6 million views and almost a million likes!

Capybara takeover

Would you prefer squirrels in your front yard or wild capybaras? A wealthy gated community in Argentina doesn't seem to have a choice, as they placed their houses in an area where protected capybaras roam free. Dan Lambert posted the hysterical clip of capybaras grazing and frolicking in the front yards of these mansions. The clip managed to get over ten million views and over a million likes, with witty comments like "extremely common capybara W" and "Backfired? They get to see capybara outside their home".

Screaming baby goats

Why do baby goats look even cuter when they're screaming? One TikToker managed to capture the funniest facial expressions when she picked up and started to record three of her baby goats. The end of the clip is cut at the perfect moment and you can see the hilarious reaction from the baby goat all while the song Help! by The Beatles is playing in the background.

With comments like "This is the most amazing thing I've ever seen!" and "I almost peed my pants!!!!", TikTok users definitely had a laugh after watching this video.