Nature photographer snaps pic of ultra rare Malaysian tiger!
Malaysia - Tiger populations around the world are rapidly decreasing, making catching a glimpse of these animals near impossible. Luckily, camera traps set up in the jungles of Malaysia were able to snap rare high-resolution images of the endangered animals.
The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) photographer Emmanuel Rondeau and an anti-poaching team of dedicated Indigenous peoples set up multiple cameras in the rainforest of Malaysia’s Royal Belum State Park.
The motion-sensor camera system was left to catch glimpses of the rainforest's impressive diversity for a total of five months. The WWF shared footage from the set-up and results on Instagram.
The results were even better than expected. Emmanuel's cameras snapped high-resolution images of one of the last Malaysian Tigers.
"It took months of preparation and field work to capture these images," Emmanuel said in a WWF press release. "We knew it would be difficult due to the limited number of tigers in the region and the dangers they face. But we also knew how important our task was.
"The pictures are a symbol of new hope," he added.
Malaysian Tiger population threatened by illegal snares
Just 70 years ago, an estimated 3,000 tigers lived in Malaysia.
Now there are fewer than 150.
The tiger population is dwindling across Southeast Asia.
As the WWF explained, the animals are already extinct in Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam.
Reasons for the drastic population decrease include habitat loss, a decrease in prey, and poaching.
In particular, illegal snares have led to a drastic decline in the big cat population.
The Malaysian government, indigenous groups, and environmentalists are working to save these majestic animals.
