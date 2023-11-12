Nature photographer snaps pic of ultra rare Malaysian tiger!

Malaysia - Tiger populations around the world are rapidly decreasing, making catching a glimpse of these animals near impossible. Luckily, camera traps set up in the jungles of Malaysia were able to snap rare high-resolution images of the endangered animals .

This is one of the last Malaysian tigers. Nature photographer Emmanuel Rondeau used a hidden camera to capture a pic of the animal. © Screenshot/Emmanuel Rondeau/WWF-US

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) photographer Emmanuel Rondeau and an anti-poaching team of dedicated Indigenous peoples set up multiple cameras in the rainforest of Malaysia’s Royal Belum State Park.

The motion-sensor camera system was left to catch glimpses of the rainforest's impressive diversity for a total of five months. The WWF shared footage from the set-up and results on Instagram.

The results were even better than expected. Emmanuel's cameras snapped high-resolution images of one of the last Malaysian Tigers.

"It took months of preparation and field work to capture these images," Emmanuel said in a WWF press release. "We knew it would be difficult due to the limited number of tigers in the region and the dangers they face. But we also knew how important our task was.

"The pictures are a symbol of new hope," he added.