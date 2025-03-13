Officials offer $20,000 reward in hunt for man who decapitated California sea lion

Los Angeles, California - A bike rider who decapitated a sea lion over Christmas and rode off with the animal's head in a clear plastic bag was being hunted on Thursday.

Officials offered $20,000 for information leading to the conviction of the man who sliced the creature's head off on a California beach.

A notice from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said the intact body of a dead sea lion was spotted at Doran Regional Park, about 60 miles north of San Francisco, on December 25.

But a short time later the animal's corpse was horrifically mutilated.

"An eyewitness described the suspect as a tan-complexioned male, approximately 30 - 40 years old, dressed in all black and riding a black fat-tire e-bike," NOAA said.

"The suspect was seen using a black 8-inch knife to remove the sea lion's head, placing it in a clear plastic bag, and riding away."

Under federal law, it is illegal to harass, hunt, capture, or kill sea lions and other marine life in the US.