Peanut the squirrel's owner says he was treated like "a terrorist" during 5-hour raid on animal rescue
Pine City, New York - Internet celebrity Peanut the squirrel was euthanized by New York state recently, and now the animal's owner Mark Longo is speaking out about the ordeal.
Peanut aka "P'Nut", a rescued squirrel who had gained millions of followers on social media for his adorable antics, was taken on Wednesday in a 5-hour raid along with Fred the raccoon after 10 government officers served Longo with a surprise warrant.
On Friday, NY state reported that they had euthanized both animals to test them for rabies after Peanut bit an officer during the raid.
Test results are unknown.
"They treated me like I was a terrorist. They treated this raid as if I was a drug dealer. They ransacked my house for five hours," Longo told The New York Post on Saturday.
He added that officers questioned his wife, who is of German descent, about her immigration status and asked if the couple had cameras in their home.
Longo also said that he was not permitted to tend to his other animals during the raid.
"I was not even allowed to fill their water," he said.
Why wasn't Peanut the squirrel released into the wild?
Peanut was first found by Longo as a baby after his mother was hit by a car. After eight months, the squirrel was released into the wild for a day and a half before he was attacked and returned home.
"He never developed the instincts to survive outside," Longo said.
While other animals live on the 350-acre property, Peanut and Fred the raccoon were allegedly targeted by authorities because they lived inside the house with their owners.
