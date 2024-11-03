Peanut the squirrel's owner says he was treated like "a terrorist" during 5-hour raid on animal rescue

Pine City, New York - Internet celebrity Peanut the squirrel was euthanized by New York state recently, and now the animal's owner Mark Longo is speaking out about the ordeal.

Peanut aka "P'Nut", a rescued squirrel who had gained millions of followers on social media for his adorable antics, was taken on Wednesday in a 5-hour raid along with Fred the raccoon after 10 government officers served Longo with a surprise warrant.

On Friday, NY state reported that they had euthanized both animals to test them for rabies after Peanut bit an officer during the raid.

Test results are unknown.

"They treated me like I was a terrorist. They treated this raid as if I was a drug dealer. They ransacked my house for five hours," Longo told The New York Post on Saturday.

He added that officers questioned his wife, who is of German descent, about her immigration status and asked if the couple had cameras in their home.

Longo also said that he was not permitted to tend to his other animals during the raid.

"I was not even allowed to fill their water," he said.