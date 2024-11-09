Pet squirrel welcomed into the family with heartwarming ritual ceremony

India - Bhai Duj is an Indian holiday that celebrates the bond between siblings. But Aayushi Jain apparently had her very own ideas about what makes someone – whether they be human or animal – part of the family!

Together with her beloved 1-year-old squirrel Gillraj, the young woman indulged in all the rituals for the festival of brothers and sisters as shown in a now-viral Instagram video.

The cheerful woman can be seen in a traditional outfit holding an aarti plate, which is well-known in the subcontinent.

Jain placed a colorful kumkum powder, which she picked up from her plate, on the head of her little buddy.

This appreciative gesture is usually reserved for a real sibling, and the fact that little Gillraj was able to enjoy the ceremonial act symbolically underlines the great importance of the rodent in the young lady's life.

But the squirrel's ceremony didn't stop there – the woman carefully sprinkled grains of rice, which in Indian culture represent blessings, over the animal's head.