Pigs on the loose go viral and get hilarious new nicknames

University Place, Washington - These little piggies weren't going to the market – they were trying to break into an apartment! Animal control officers in Washington answered a call about two escaped pigs, who were putting their snouts where they didn't belong.

Clip of escaped pigs capture goes viral. This officer warned onlookers that pig's sometimes scream bloody murder. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Pierce County Sheriff's Department//Pierce County Sheriff's Department

It's not every day the Pierce County Sheriff's Department gets a call about two pigs on the loose at an apartment complex.

The law enforcement officers took to Facebook on Wednesday to share the wild story, a video of the oinkers' capture, and a few puns.

The video shows wrangling these pigs on May 25 wasn't all that tricky. Though as one of the officers warns onlookers, pigs sometimes scream when touched, which could have made this situation messy.

Once the officers slipped leads around the pigs' necks, they were able to walk the two porkers like dogs. The clip shows the officers walking the piggies, who are still scrounging around for food and oinking.

One of the deputies dubbed the runaway pigs "Piggy Pay" and "Peter Porker."

The video boasts a whopping 37,000 views on Facebook.