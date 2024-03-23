Possum crashes woman's blissful sleep in viral video

Great Keppel Island, Australia - A now-viral video shows the shocking moment when a woman woke up from her nap to find a bizarre animal intruder in her yurt!

Rachel Olivia, who lives on the tropical paradise of Great Keppel Island, went to bed at around 7 PM.

Shortly after she started to snooze, the woman's blood went cold when she felt something crawling around near her legs.

Startled, the Australian used her cell phone flashlight to shed some light on the situation.

The culprit? A Possum of all things!

In case you don't know, Possums are a kind of marsupial native to Australia and New Zealand. These furry critters are different from the North American Opossums, an animal which are often colloquially called Possums.

After the initial moment of shock, Olivia managed to take a video of the bizarre scene with her cell phone.

"I went to sleep with the door open," she says, dazed. The video is captioned simply "Island life" with a heart-eye emoji.

The clip has since gone viral on TikTok at 27.7 million views and counting!

