Prickly situation: Animal rescuers get creative in wild hedgehog rescue

East Sussex, UK - Animal rescuers had to get creative when solving the problem of a hedgehog wedged in a drain pipe.

This poor hedgehog got itself wedged in a drain pipe. © Screenshot/Facebook/East Sussex WRAS

How do you haul a hedgehog out of a drain pipe? According to a post from East Sussex animal welfare organization WRAS, you use BBQ thongs and some string.

WRAS explained the strange situation on Facebook, saying that the creature had crawled into the pipe before curling up and getting itself stuck.

The critter needed some human help to get out of its prickly situation.

Nathan, the rescuer on the scene, got creative and worked with homeowners to put together a plan using some rather unusual instruments.

"The successful tools included BBQ tongs that had had a bit of DIY enabling them to slide down either side with some string attached, to then be pushed down beneath the hedgehog and then be used to lift from beneath. Which worked really well to lift the hedgehog free," WRAS explained in their post.