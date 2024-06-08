Python swallows woman whole in Indonesia in horrific discovery

A woman has been found dead inside the belly of a snake after it swallowed her whole in central Indonesia, a local official said Saturday.

A 16-foot python was found to have swallowed a woman whole in Indonesia's Kalempang village.
The husband of 45-year-old Farida and residents of Kalempang village in South Sulawesi province discovered her on Friday inside the reticulated python, which measured around 16 feet.

The mother-of-four had gone missing Thursday night and failed to return home, forcing a search effort, village head Suardi Rosi told AFP.

Her husband "found her belongings... which made him suspicious. The villagers then searched the area. They soon spotted a python with a large belly," said Suardi.

"They agreed to cut open the python's stomach. As soon as they did, Farida's head was immediately visible."

Farida was found fully clothed inside the snake.

Indonesia sees several recent python attacks

Such incidents are considered extremely rare but several people have died in Indonesia in recent years after being swallowed whole by pythons.

Last year, residents in Southeast Sulawesi's Tinanggea district killed a 26-foot python, which was found strangling and eating one of the farmers in a village.

In 2018, a 54-year-old woman was found dead inside a 23-foot python in Southeast Sulawesi's Muna town.

And the year before, a farmer in West Sulawesi went missing before being found eaten alive by a 13-foot python at a palm oil plantation.

