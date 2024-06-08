Python swallows woman whole in Indonesia in horrific discovery

Kalempang, Indonesia - A woman has been found dead inside the belly of a snake after it swallowed her whole in central Indonesia, a local official said Saturday.

A 16-foot python was found to have swallowed a woman whole in Indonesia's Kalempang village. © IMAGO / imagebroker

The husband of 45-year-old Farida and residents of Kalempang village in South Sulawesi province discovered her on Friday inside the reticulated python, which measured around 16 feet.



The mother-of-four had gone missing Thursday night and failed to return home, forcing a search effort, village head Suardi Rosi told AFP.

Her husband "found her belongings... which made him suspicious. The villagers then searched the area. They soon spotted a python with a large belly," said Suardi.

"They agreed to cut open the python's stomach. As soon as they did, Farida's head was immediately visible."

Farida was found fully clothed inside the snake.