Reddit user shares terrifying moment when claws reach out in the shower: "Call the exorcist"

One horrified social media user recently discovered that a strange creature was living in the walls of his bathroom.

A hand with long, slender fingers suddenly emerges from the bathroom wall. © Collage: Screenshots/Reddit/rapatakaz

A few days ago, an anonymous person shared a video on the social media platform Reddit that may send shivers down your spine.

While the unknown user was presumably in the bathroom showering, he observed how his tub fitting suddenly took on a life of its own.

The clip shows how one of the shower knobs is slowly unscrewed from the wall – and a furry hand with long, slender fingers moves out of the opening!

For a few seconds, the unidentifiable figure tries to feel for something, but when the hand fails to grasp anything other than the bathroom fixture, it quickly withdraws again.

The owner of the video is not only shocked after the encounter, but also seems to joke that a ghostly figure lives in his walls, as he wrote on the video: "Call the exorcist."