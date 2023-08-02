Rescued baby kangaroo is too cute for words after first bath
Nepean Bay, Australia - An adorable kangaroo rescued in Australia has taken social media by storm with her reaction to her very first bath.
Kangala Wildlife Rescue recently shared a touching TikTok video revealing the precious results of a baby kangaroo's first bath.
In the viral clip, a towel-wrapped cub can be seen with both paws stretched upward, looking somewhat exhausted as the caregiver tenderly caresses her.
"I've just had to bathe three of the babies, and out of all three, she was the one who enjoyed it the most," she says in the video.
A bath, however, tends to be a rarity at the center, the expert continued, adding that most of the time, they simply wipe the little animals down so as not to remove the natural oils, but if the dirt is too much, sometimes a bath is just necessary.
After the bath, the young animal spent some time at a heater to warm up and was then brought back to the intensive care unit of the rescue organization.
Rescued kangaroo joey needs a name
Since the young female kangaroo baby does not yet have a name, many users left creative suggestions like Bubbles and Angel.
Kangala Wildlife Rescue was founded in 2020 after the destructive bushfires on Kangaroo Island.
Their goal is to save wildlife in need by providing care, treatment, and rehabilitation. The whole organization is funded by donations.
The center is also very busy at the moment: in the last two weeks, the keepers have taken 15 new baby kangaroos into their care.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kangala_rescue