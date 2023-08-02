Rescued baby kangaroo is too cute for words after first bath

Nepean Bay, Australia - An adorable kangaroo rescued in Australia has taken social media by storm with her reaction to her very first bath.

After her first bath, this baby kangaroo looked a little exhausted but very happy! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kangala_rescue

Kangala Wildlife Rescue recently shared a touching TikTok video revealing the precious results of a baby kangaroo's first bath.

In the viral clip, a towel-wrapped cub can be seen with both paws stretched upward, looking somewhat exhausted as the caregiver tenderly caresses her.

"I've just had to bathe three of the babies, and out of all three, she was the one who enjoyed it the most," she says in the video.

A bath, however, tends to be a rarity at the center, the expert continued, adding that most of the time, they simply wipe the little animals down so as not to remove the natural oils, but if the dirt is too much, sometimes a bath is just necessary.

After the bath, the young animal spent some time at a heater to warm up and was then brought back to the intensive care unit of the rescue organization.