Runaway pig wreaks havoc in hilarious police chase!

Deptford, New Jersey - New Jersey police officers were called out to quite a messy call this week, but thanks to the officers' special skills and a touch of humor, the unusual case was quickly solved!

New Jersey police officers were called in to help wrangle up a runaway pig, who was wreaking havoc on the streets of Gloucester County. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Deptford Township Police Department

"Sometimes the jokes just write themselves," the Deptford Township Police Department began in their introduction on Wednesday's special animal operation, which was documented on their official Facebook page.

The police officers were tasked with catching a runaway pig that had escaped and was roaming the streets of Gloucester County, New Jersey.

The video shared by the department showed how the officers struggled to "apprehend the suspect" as they chased his with a leash.

Thankfully, the team used "de-escalation techniques and the latest technology" to help catch the culprit.

They were later able to identify the fugitive as a four-year-old pig known as "Albert Einswine" (named, of course, after physicist Albert Einstein).

