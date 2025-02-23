Scientists launch massive effort to rescue nearly extinct rhino: "We will save them"

Kenya - Two rhinos munch serenely on grass as the sun rises over Mount Kenya, oblivious to the massive global endeavor to prevent them being the last of their kind.

Ol Pejeta ranger and head caregiver Zacharia Mutai caresses one of the last two northern white rhinos in the world, 35-year-old Najin, in Ol Pejeta conservancy, Laikipia county, on February 6. © SIMON MAINA / AFP

Najin and her daughter Fatu are the only northern white rhinos left on Earth. The clock is ticking before they become the latest in a long line of animals that humans have poached to extinction.

But a recent breakthrough means this could be the year the world celebrates a new northern white rhino fetus.

It would be an unprecedented comeback for the subspecies, declared functionally extinct after the death of the last male, Sudan, in 2018.

Uterus problems mean neither Sudan's daughter Najin nor his granddaughter Fatu can carry a pregnancy to term.

But Fatu still produces viable eggs, making her a candidate for in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

For years, scientists have been collecting her eggs at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya, where the rhinos remain under 24-hour guard. The eggs are sent to Europe where they are fertilised in a lab with sperm from dead male northern whites.

There are now 36 fertilized eggs – or embryos – ready to be implanted, said Jan Stejskal, project coordinator for BioRescue, the most prominent of numerous such initiatives worldwide.

It is thought Fatu can produce around 10 more eggs before she is too old.

"We hope to achieve the first successful pregnancy with the northern rhino embryo this year," said Stejskal. "But I cannot promise it."