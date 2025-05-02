What is this creepy deep sea creature that washed up on the beach?

Oregon - A mysterious deep-sea creature has washed up on a beach in Oregon. What the heck is this thing?!

A mysterious deep-sea creature has washed up on a beach in Oregon. What the heck is this thing?! © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Seaside Aquarium

A week ago, the long-nosed lancetfish, also known as the "twilight zone fish," was found far from its actual home.

As People reported, the fish is known for its "cannibal diet, spooky appearance, and deep-sea hunting grounds."

A local aquarium took this opportunity to examine the creature closely.

The fish is "almost five feet" long, and a whole squid as well as some undigested fish were found in its stomach.

The aquarium reported on the unusual find in a Facebook post, noting that it is "one fish you would not expect to run across along the Oregon coast."

The researchers also stated that the animal is normally found off the coast of Chile and that the lancetfish is not picky – it eats everything in sight, including its own kind and, unfortunately, plastic.