Brood XIV cicadas re-emerge in US after almost two decades

Washington DC - The last time these thrumming, red-eyed bugs burrowed out of the ground across America's suburbs and woodlands was the early summer of 2008.

Brood XIV cicadas are returning to the US after 17 years. © Unsplash/Sagar Vasnani

Global financial jitters were mounting, iPhones were a luxury item, and George W. Bush was still president.

Now, reports from the citizen-science app Cicada Safari show the first insects of Brood XIV – which emerges every 17 years – surfacing in the US South. As ground temperatures warm across the North, millions more are expected to follow.

Cicadas belong to the insect order Hemiptera, which includes stink bugs, bed bugs, and aphids.

But they are often mistaken for locusts, a confusion that dates back to early English settlers who likened the mass emergences to Biblical plagues. Brood XIV itself was first documented in 1634.

There are roughly 3,500 species of cicadas globally, many still unnamed.

But periodical cicadas – which emerge en masse after 13 or 17 years – are unique to the eastern US, with two additional unrelated species found in northeastern India and Fiji, says Chris Simon, a leading cicada expert at the University of Connecticut.

"Everybody's fascinated by them, because you see nothing for 13 or 17 years, and then all of a sudden, your house and car are covered in these insects," Simon said.

"This is a marvelous phenomenon that you can take your kids to see and marvel at, watch them come out of their shells and wonder about how they evolved," she added, urging the public to appreciate, not fear them.

"The world wouldn't survive without insects."

Because their emergence years are staggered, different periodical cicada broods appear in different years. In 2024, a rare "double whammy" occurred when the 13-year Brood XIX overlapped with the 17-year Brood XIII.

That's not the case in 2025, but excitement remains high around these mysterious critters, which continue to intrigue scientists – especially given that the evolutionary logic behind their prime-numbered life cycles remains unresolved.