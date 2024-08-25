Seagull pulls off the ultimate snack food heist against baffled baby!

Lititz, Pennsylvania - A toddler was being followed by several seagulls on the beach in a viral video, but one of the birds was on a mission!

Little Hayden is being followed by some hungry seagulls in the viral video. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@alaynegalleyklopprealtor

In the TikTok clip, a little girl named Hayden is chased by the birds on the beach because she is holding a delicious cracker in her hand.



What one of the animals then does on camera gives the girl a shock!

In the video, which went viral on TikTok at the end of July, things get uncomfortable right away.

As Hayden walks along the beach, the seagulls attach themselves to her.

As soon as the girl looks in the direction of the animals, they leave her alone – but they come back when the baby turns her back on the birds again.

One seagull in particular knows how to take advantage of this and develops an ingenious strategy!

In a flash, the bird flies towards Hayden's hand and grabs her cracker. The little girl doesn't know what's happening to her at first. Then she looks back at her mother's camera in shock.

"I did try to shoo them away before I started to record, but the seagulls were going nowhere. So that's when I told her to hurry up and eat," Hayden's mom Galley Klopp explained to Newsweek.