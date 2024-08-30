Snake expert comes running after family makes horror-filled find in living room!

Queensland, Australia - A family recently discovered a coastal carpet python hiding behind a coffee table! After this find, the family from Queensland alerted a snake expert.

When a family discovers a python in their house, they ask snake catcher Daniel Busstra for help. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Snake Catcher Dan

They immediately alerted a professional serpent wrangler called "Snake Catcher Dan" to have the uninvited guest removed.



Daniel Busstra, who is a licensed snake catcher in Queensland, regularly shares his finds and rescues online.

The expert explained that the snake had a chance to get into the family home due to an open window.

Busstra shared how he tried to remove the reptile in a video on Instagram and his other socials, where he first tried to pull the snake out from behind the table using a hook.

When this was unsuccessful, he grabbed the snake with his bare hands and pulled it out from behind the piece of furniture.