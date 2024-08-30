Snake expert comes running after family makes horror-filled find in living room!
Queensland, Australia - A family recently discovered a coastal carpet python hiding behind a coffee table! After this find, the family from Queensland alerted a snake expert.
They immediately alerted a professional serpent wrangler called "Snake Catcher Dan" to have the uninvited guest removed.
Daniel Busstra, who is a licensed snake catcher in Queensland, regularly shares his finds and rescues online.
The expert explained that the snake had a chance to get into the family home due to an open window.
Busstra shared how he tried to remove the reptile in a video on Instagram and his other socials, where he first tried to pull the snake out from behind the table using a hook.
When this was unsuccessful, he grabbed the snake with his bare hands and pulled it out from behind the piece of furniture.
Daniel Busstra has already had to remove several snakes in the past few days
The animal tried to bite Busstra several times, but the expert described it almost reverently as "beautiful."
According to Busstra, it was still "not ideal" to have such a snake in the house.
To avoid stressing the python, he carefully put it in a bag and explained on social media that he had already had to remove several snakes in the past few days.
After Busstra had removed the coastal carpet python from the family home, it was safely released into a less populated area.
