Snake slithers into kitchen at 2 AM and gives family shock of a lifetime

San Antonio, Texas - Police officers in San Antonio, Texas, received a call from a frightened family around 2 AM when an uninvited animal visitor slithered into their kitchen!

A ball python, a snake commonly kept as a house pet, slide into the family of one kitchen at 2 AM (stock images). © Collage: 123RF/videst & Unsplash/Beckie Thurmond

A sss-slippery guest got tangled up inside a family's home, and it took a team to it rescued safely.

San Antonio Animal Care Services detailed the recent saga on Instagram when a "spooked family" called the police department after "catching a glimpse of something slithering across the floor."

The police then called in the animal control agency, who realized a snake was making itself at home behind the family's dishwasher!

Fortunately, the animal expert had little fear of contact with the creepy crawly. The whole group worked together to move the kitchen appliance and scooped up "the timid but friendly snake."

The creature was identified as a ball python, which are commonly kept as pets. It's unclear where this snake came from, and how it entered the house.

The animal experts christened the snake "Zolta" and cared for the little one until it was transferred to a private rescue partner.

