Super mom elephant shows a crocodile who's boss in heroic battle!

India - This animal mama is not about to let a croc eat her baby, and Twitter is here for her ferocity!

A mama elephant was not about to let a crocodile hurt her calf in a now viral video (stock image). © 123RF/marabelo

A clip of an elephant fighting off a crocodile to protect her calf has gone viral.

Susanta Nanda, an official at India's Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, shared the awe-inspiring footage of the mother elephant to Twitter, and it has spread like wildfire.

In his tweet, Nanda wrote, "The extent to which elephants can go in protecting their calves is mind-boggling. Here is a small incident. The Crocodile had to surrender"

The now-viral clip shows the mother elephant and her cub bathing in a muddy pond. Suddenly, a huge crocodile emerges and attacks the calf.

The mama doesn't hesitate. She jumps at the scaley attacker, and a fierce confrontation ensues.

The mother then stomps on the crocodile, who is trying to make a meal out of her baby.

But this proud mama isn't about to let a crocodile hurt her calf!