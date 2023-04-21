Super mom elephant shows a crocodile who's boss in heroic battle!
India - This animal mama is not about to let a croc eat her baby, and Twitter is here for her ferocity!
A clip of an elephant fighting off a crocodile to protect her calf has gone viral.
Susanta Nanda, an official at India's Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, shared the awe-inspiring footage of the mother elephant to Twitter, and it has spread like wildfire.
In his tweet, Nanda wrote, "The extent to which elephants can go in protecting their calves is mind-boggling. Here is a small incident. The Crocodile had to surrender"
The now-viral clip shows the mother elephant and her cub bathing in a muddy pond. Suddenly, a huge crocodile emerges and attacks the calf.
The mama doesn't hesitate. She jumps at the scaley attacker, and a fierce confrontation ensues.
The mother then stomps on the crocodile, who is trying to make a meal out of her baby.
But this proud mama isn't about to let a crocodile hurt her calf!
Twitter users applaud the elephant mama as "Super Mom"
The grizzly scene seems to have a happy ending, as the croc eventually gives up and crawls away in defeat after the action.
Nanda's video has almost 60,000 views and more than 1,500 likes. Twitter users are thrilled by the elephant's bravery, and many have dubbed her "Super Mom."
"Even after the croc is gone, she is still searching the mud pool, in case any more are still there. Mother's protective instinct in action," gushed one user.
The incident is even more amazing because adult elephants don't get attacked very often because of their massive size. Per animal experts at the Smithsonian's National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute, adult male elephants have almost no enemies, aside from humans.
Young elephants on the other hand are susceptible to attacks.
Luckily this calf had its mom's protection!
Cover photo: 123RF/marabelo