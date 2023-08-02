Tasmanian devil reaches major milestone as conservationists celebrate

Sydney, Australia - Australian conservationists are celebrating the birth of their 500 Tasmanian devil, with the iconic animal rebounding thanks to an ambitious breeding program.

The endangered Tasmanian devil is making a comeback thanks to an ambitious breeding program. © Screenshot/Facebook/Aussie Ark

"Every single baby is so precious," Managing Director of Aussie Ark, Liz Gabriel said in a PR video. She added that reaching this milestone is fantastic for this endangered species. The population of which was decimated in the wild due to disease.

The cute baby, more commonly referred to as a joey, was named Milo. He is now four months old and has been released into the wild at the

Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary. When Tasmanian devil babies are born, they spend most of their time in their mother's pouch for the first 100 days. In fact, as a sweet video shows, Milo was found in his mother's pouch.

Aussie Ark in New South Wales, Australia maintains its own breeding program for Tasmanian devils. Until 2020, the feisty critter only existed on the island of Tasmania, to which they owe their name.