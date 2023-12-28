Teen surfer tragically killed in South Australia's latest deadly shark attack

Ethel Beach, Australia - A teenager was tragically killed after being attacked by a shark in South Australia on Thursday, police said.

A 14-year-old boy was killed in a shark attack off Ethel Beach in South Australia on Thursday afternoon, local time. © Collage: IMAGO / Pond5 Images & 123RF/taoty

South Australia police said that they responded to a report of a shark attack off Ethel Beach near Innes National Park near Adelaide at 1:30 PM local time (10 PM ET Wednesday).



"Sadly, the body of a teenage boy was recovered from the water," police later said in an update, after previously reporting that one person was believed to have been "seriously injured."

The boy was 14 years old, Australian network ABC reported.

At the time of the attack, he had been some 130 feet off the coast of Ethel Beach, a popular surfing spot, according to local media. A local surfer also expressed concern over the growing number of sharks present in the area lately.

This was the third fatal shark attack in the state of South Australia this year.

A 55-year-old man died in October after being attacked while surfing near Granites Beach, on South Australia's Eyre Peninsula.