The donkey actor that modeled "Donkey" from Shrek has died

Palo Alto, California - Perry the donkey has died at the age of 30 as a result of an illness. The four-legged friend was the model for the character of Donkey in the iconic animated film Shrek.

Perry had to be euthanized on Thursday after suffering from a hoof disease, as reported by Palo Alto Online.

The miniature donkey had lived in a park in Palo Alto, California, for three decades.

In the end, the animal was in severe pain and could only stand on three legs, as keeper Kiratli explains.

Acupuncture, laser light therapy, and heat massage did not really help.

More than a dozen carers were with him while he was put down, after which Perry remained in the pasture for several hours so that his donkey "roommates" April and Buddy could understand that their beloved companion had died.

According to Kiratli, one of the animators for the movie Shrek lived near the park.

His wife took him to the donkey pasture because she knew he was working on a donkey character for the movie. He then brought a team of animators to spend a few hours with Perry.