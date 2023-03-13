Tiger population in Thai wildlife sanctuary increases for the first time in decades!

Kanchanaburi, Thailand - A reservation in Thailand has seen its tiger population increase for the first time in 30 years!

Staff at the Salak phra Wildlife Sanctuary were able to identify three of the Indochinese tigers by their unique strip patterns. These three animals were previously observed in a nature reserve to the north, last year, per the Bangkok Post.

But the stripes of the other three tigers in the new footage couldn't be identified, which means that they represent an increase in the animal's population. The new cats in the area are a mother tiger and her two cubs.

This exciting news doesn't come from nowhere.

The park has been working to increase the tiger population for years. In 2014, they released 16 banteng cattle in hopes of attracting the endangered big cats. They'd hope to lure more of the striped animals into the protected area, so that they will mate.

Over the last few years, the wild population of banteng has grown to 43 animals. Per these new pics, it seems the tigers have noticed the exciting new food supply and decided to multiply.