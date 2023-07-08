Top three unforgettable animal encounters on TikTok
Would you dare pick up a wild anaconda in the rainforest? This week's top three animal videos are filled with some gutsy entertainment.
Otters, foxes, snakes, oh my!
Get ready for a wild ride as we dive into three extraordinary animal encounters on TikTok that will leave you screeching for more.
From an adorable and feisty otter named Otis to an adventurous and downright crazy journey through the Amazon rainforest, these videos are just what you've been needing to see today!
You might even learn a thing or two about becoming a Disney princess, as one woman fearlessly feeds a pack of wild foxes in her backyard.
Join us as we explore the top three incredible and heartwarming animal encounters that will leave you in awe.
Someone's hungry!
Our first video captured by @pernie.roos takes us into the playful world of a river otter named Otis.
In the clip, a woman holds him while he enthusiastically nips at the human, showing his insatiable hunger.
A viewer wrote, "I like how he tries to bite but doesn't really try at all," after witnessing the furry friend give his owner a hint.
Watch Otis and his mischievous side:
Looking for a giant anaconda in the Amazon rainforest
In a clip by TikTok user @fishingarrett, we join a man on an adventurous quest through the Amazon rainforest.
As he wades through the swampy waters and luscious greenery, the man encounters a wide array of incredible animals, from frogs and toads to snakes and more.
One viewer noticed the hilarious noise that came from the frog, saying, "I DID NOT EXPECT THAT SOUND FROM THE FROG."
Check out some of his spooky finds:
Breakfast for hungry foxes
Prepare to be charmed as we step into a backyard filled with the cutest surprise visitors - a group of foxes!
In a video by @shazzababie, a woman encounters a bunch of foxes and gives them a little snack for their journey.
One viewer mentioned how well-behaved the wild foxes were, writing, "How wonderfully polite aren't these gorgeous babies."
Check it out:
We'll see you back here next week for a roundup of TikTok's cutest animal videos!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@pernie.roos, @fishingarrett, @shazzababie