Top three unforgettable animal encounters on TikTok

Would you dare pick up a wild anaconda in the rainforest? This week's top three animal videos are filled with some gutsy entertainment .

These three viral videos on TikTok feature some of wildlife's most impressively adorable and magical creatures. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@pernie.roos, @fishingarrett, @shazzababie

Otters, foxes, snakes, oh my!

Get ready for a wild ride as we dive into three extraordinary animal encounters on TikTok that will leave you screeching for more.

From an adorable and feisty otter named Otis to an adventurous and downright crazy journey through the Amazon rainforest, these videos are just what you've been needing to see today!

You might even learn a thing or two about becoming a Disney princess, as one woman fearlessly feeds a pack of wild foxes in her backyard.

Join us as we explore the top three incredible and heartwarming animal encounters that will leave you in awe.