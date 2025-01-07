Tourist fatally impaled with tusk while bathing with elephants in Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand - Bathing with elephants is considered a tourist attraction in Thailand, but what seems so idyllic is actually dangerous – and has now cost a student her life.

A Spanish tourist was attacked and fatally injured by an elephant in Thailand on Friday. © Screenshot/Facebook/Colegio de Fomento Pinoalbar

A Spanish tourist was attacked and fatally injured by an elephant in Thailand on Friday.

The accident occurred at an elephant camp set up for tourists on the island of Koh Yao Yai in the south of the country, as reported by Thai and Spanish media citing the police.

For many, a close encounter with the pachyderms is a highlight of their trip.

The animal attacked the 22-year-old student in front of her partner on Friday when the couple was washing and scrubbing the elephants in a body of water together with other holidaymakers.

According to the report, the pachyderm impaled Blanca O. with its tusk.

The newspaper El Mundo wrote, citing the owner, that the Koh Yao Elephant Care Centre had been temporarily closed following the tragic incident. The website was also out of service.