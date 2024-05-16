Tourist gored by wild bull on beach after ignoring multiple warnings

Cabo, Mexico - An unidentified tourist was attacked by a wild bull on a beach in Mexico after horrified onlookers tried to warn her not to interact with it.

Video footage shows a wild bull attack on a female tourist after she fed the aggressive animal despite warnings against the action.

At Baja California Sur in Cabo, a tourist wearing a tan hat and black sundress is shown trying to snatch her dropped belongings from the bull.



"Lady, you are really playing with it right now. Please don't do that," a bystander calls out to her in English. Ignoring his pleas for her to move away from the bull, the woman is then attacked by the bull's horns.

Instead of running from the dangerous animal, she calmly continues trying to grab her belongings.

One of the bull's head butts causes her to fall and roll onto the sand, and the bystander can be heard saying, "We tried to f**king tell you!"

Another woman eventually throws a bucket of water at the bull, which leads the creature to depart.