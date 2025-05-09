Woman films nail-biting wild animal encounter while on vacation toboggan run
Smoky Mountains, Tennessee - A woman was on a summer toboggan run in the state of Tennessee when she suddenly had a dangerous animal encounter.
TikToker @stephanieee_.27 filmed herself being comfortably pulled up the hill of a wheeled toboggan run, ready to hurtle down into the valley at full speed.
But what began as harmless fun suddenly turned into a thrill of a special kind.
Two black bears appeared out of nowhere from the adjacent forest and watched the young woman very closely as she rode past them in her vehicle just a few feet away.
"That moment you have a close encounter with BEARS!" reads the video's caption. "PS..I had no control of how slow it was going. I was not able to speed it up!"
Fortunately, the bears remained peaceful, made no attempt to attack, and let the woman continue her journey to the summit undisturbed.
Shocked TikTok users quickly flooded the comments section, with one writing, "The slow clicks as you advance are psychological torture."
Another said, "its like a sushi train but for bears!!!" while countless others echoed the joking similarity to a sushi restaurant conveyor belt.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@stephanieee_.27