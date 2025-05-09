Woman films nail-biting wild animal encounter while on vacation toboggan run

Smoky Mountains, Tennessee - A woman was on a summer toboggan run in the state of Tennessee when she suddenly had a dangerous animal encounter.

TikToker @stephanieee_.27 filmed herself being comfortably pulled up the hill of a wheeled toboggan run, ready to hurtle down into the valley at full speed.

But what began as harmless fun suddenly turned into a thrill of a special kind.

Two black bears appeared out of nowhere from the adjacent forest and watched the young woman very closely as she rode past them in her vehicle just a few feet away.

"That moment you have a close encounter with BEARS!" reads the video's caption. "PS..I had no control of how slow it was going. I was not able to speed it up!"

Fortunately, the bears remained peaceful, made no attempt to attack, and let the woman continue her journey to the summit undisturbed.