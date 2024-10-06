Woman thinks she's looking at an owl – then she realizes the hysterical truth

Los Angeles, California - What could be better than stumbling across a rare wild animal on a relaxing walk? A woman was out for a stroll when she came across an owl on the side of the path... or so she thought!

Jessi Campbell had been out for a walk in the countryside when she came across an owl that seemed to have settled down in a meadow, calmly observing its surroundings.

For ten long minutes, the woman gazed at what she thought to be a shy but majestic creature.

But the truth was quite different, as a hilarious TikTok video shows.

In the end, Jessi finally realized that she had wasted her time marveling at a branch lying broken in the meadow.

"So beautiful! So blurry!" she wrote in the viral post's caption.

The comedian, who lives in Los Angeles, has a good excuse for this amusing mix-up – during the walk, she had forgotten her glasses!