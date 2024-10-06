Woman thinks she's looking at an owl – then she realizes the hysterical truth
Los Angeles, California - What could be better than stumbling across a rare wild animal on a relaxing walk? A woman was out for a stroll when she came across an owl on the side of the path... or so she thought!
Jessi Campbell had been out for a walk in the countryside when she came across an owl that seemed to have settled down in a meadow, calmly observing its surroundings.
For ten long minutes, the woman gazed at what she thought to be a shy but majestic creature.
But the truth was quite different, as a hilarious TikTok video shows.
In the end, Jessi finally realized that she had wasted her time marveling at a branch lying broken in the meadow.
"So beautiful! So blurry!" she wrote in the viral post's caption.
The comedian, who lives in Los Angeles, has a good excuse for this amusing mix-up – during the walk, she had forgotten her glasses!
Whatever led to her mistake, the video made a lot of people laugh! The clip has been viewed more than 4.2 million times and counting.
"I took my contacts out while watching this video so I can enjoy this majestic creature along with you," joked one cheeky TikTok commenter.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@Jessi Campbell