Woman thinks she's looking at an owl – then she realizes the hysterical truth

Comedian Jessi Campbell went out for a relaxing walk in the countryside when she came across a majestic wild owl... or so she thought!

By Anne-Sophie Mielke, Steffi Feldman

Los Angeles, California - What could be better than stumbling across a rare wild animal on a relaxing walk? A woman was out for a stroll when she came across an owl on the side of the path... or so she thought!

A woman was out for a stroll when she came across a rare wild animal on the side of the path... or so she thought!
A woman was out for a stroll when she came across a rare wild animal on the side of the path... or so she thought!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Jessi Campbell

Jessi Campbell had been out for a walk in the countryside when she came across an owl that seemed to have settled down in a meadow, calmly observing its surroundings.

For ten long minutes, the woman gazed at what she thought to be a shy but majestic creature.

But the truth was quite different, as a hilarious TikTok video shows.

Cat's amazingly sweet reaction to owners coming home has TikTok smitten
Cats Cat's amazingly sweet reaction to owners coming home has TikTok smitten

In the end, Jessi finally realized that she had wasted her time marveling at a branch lying broken in the meadow.

"So beautiful! So blurry!" she wrote in the viral post's caption.

The comedian, who lives in Los Angeles, has a good excuse for this amusing mix-up – during the walk, she had forgotten her glasses!

Whatever led to her mistake, the video made a lot of people laugh! The clip has been viewed more than 4.2 million times and counting.

"I took my contacts out while watching this video so I can enjoy this majestic creature along with you," joked one cheeky TikTok commenter.

Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@Jessi Campbell

More on Animals: