World's oldest Humboldt penguin dies right before her birthday
Bridlington, UK - The world's oldest Humboldt penguin, Rosie, recently passed away at Sewerby Hall Zoo in the UK. The adorable animal was just weeks away from her 33rd birthday.
According to the British zoo, the penguin passed away in her sleep on Friday, March 10.
Humboldt penguins, which are native to South America, can live up to 20 years in the wild. That makes Rosie's 32 years something truly amazing. She was believed to be the oldest living Humboldt penguin in the world.
Rosie's caregivers were devastated by the bitter loss. Zookeeper John Pickering, who has known Rosie since she was four months old, was particularly affected by her passing.
"We have spent 32 years of our lives together in one way or another through all of life’s trials and tribulations," he said, per the Yorkshire Post.
He added, "It has been an absolute joy for all of us on the team to look after her over so many years and to see how she herself has looked after her chicks. It is such a big loss for the zoo and she is going to be greatly missed by all."
World's Oldest Penguin's offspring still waddling around at the zoo
Rosie came to Sewerby Hall in 1990 with another penguin named Dion. This flightless couple had more than a few hatchlings over the years and became one of the zoo's main attractions.
On her 30th birthday in 2020, she made headlines around the world as the oldest living penguin of her kind. People around the world celebrated with the black and white bird. Rosie was featured on Good Morning America.
The zoo took to Twitter to share the sad news of her passing, posting pictures of Rosie and her care team and asking social media users to add their own personal memories under the hashtag #RememberingRosie.
Rosie's memory will live on through her hatchlings, Twinnie, Webster, Flip Flop, and her first grandchild Pickle, who are still waddling around Sewerby Hall Zoo.
Cover photo: screenshot /Twitter/ Sewerby Hall