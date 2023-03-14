World's oldest Humboldt penguin dies right before her birthday

Bridlington, UK - The world's oldest Humboldt penguin, Rosie, recently passed away at Sewerby Hall Zoo in the UK. The adorable animal was just weeks away from her 33rd birthday.

Rosie the Humboldt penguin was believed to be the oldest in the world. © screenshot /Twitter/ Sewerby Hall

According to the British zoo, the penguin passed away in her sleep on Friday, March 10.

Humboldt penguins, which are native to South America, can live up to 20 years in the wild. That makes Rosie's 32 years something truly amazing. She was believed to be the oldest living Humboldt penguin in the world.

Rosie's caregivers were devastated by the bitter loss. Zookeeper John Pickering, who has known Rosie since she was four months old, was particularly affected by her passing.

"We have spent 32 years of our lives together in one way or another through all of life’s trials and tribulations," he said, per the Yorkshire Post.

He added, "It has been an absolute joy for all of us on the team to look after her over so many years and to see how she herself has looked after her chicks. It is such a big loss for the zoo and she is going to be greatly missed by all."