Young dolphin found shot to death on Louisiana beach

Cameron Parish, Louisiana - A Louisiana beachgoer discovered a dead dolphin on the beach in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. Not only had the animal 's body sadly washed up on the shore, but the dolphin had been shot.

The dolphin did not survive the shots. © Screenshot/Facebook/NOAA Fisheries Service

According to the National and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries (NOAA), the young bottlenose dolphin's death is currently under investigation.

Officers at the scene on March 13 found that the animal's injuries were caused by a firearm.

Per a press release from the NOAA, a necropsy – an animal autopsy – at the Audubon Nature Institute in New Orleans revealed that the dolphin had died due to trauma caused by multiple bullet wounds.

There were bullets found lodged in the dolphin's brain, heart, and spinal cord.

The NOAA is looking for information about the tragic incident and offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to a criminal conviction or civil penalty of the person or people responsible.