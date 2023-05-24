Zoo Miami's "Kiwi encounter" sparks anger in New Zealand and worldwide

Miami, Florida - New Zealanders are furious about how Zoo Miami's is treating their national bird , the Kiwi – and they want the whole word to know about it.

Zoo Miami's "Kiwi encounter" sparks outrage in New Zealand and online. © screenshots/Twitter/Zoo Miami

Visitors to Zoo Miami can pay a little more than $21 for an up-close encounter with the Kiwi named Paora.

Videos shared online by the zoo show Paora being handled, petted, and in selfies with patrons under bright lights. The clips of these encounters have sparked outrage.

New Zealand's Department of Conservation has responded to the uproar in a tweet. In it, they thanked everyone who raised their concerns about the bird.

They continued to say: "While offshore kiwi are managed separately, we'll be discussing the situation with the American Association of Zoos & Aquariums to address some of the housing and handling concerns raised."

A petition to "save this mistreated kiwi" was launched on Tuesday.