Chicago's Latino economy withers as Trump's immigration raids ramp up

Chicago, Illinois - The quinceañera dress shops in Chicago 's Little Village neighborhood are usually bustling enterprises, reflecting the buoyant mood of Latino families eyeing a brighter future. Not anymore.

Businesses in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood are withering as migrants – regardless of their citizenship status – fear ICE raids. © OCTAVIO JONES / AFP

Businesses across the Midwestern city's immigrant-heavy districts are in peril, as a crackdown by President Donald Trump's administration ripples through communities and sends terrified immigrants indoors and out of view – regardless of their citizenship status.

At the heart of Little Village, nicknamed the Mexico of the Midwest for its vibrant Mexican culture and cuisine, streets were eerily empty Friday night – when the hub is usually thumping with energy.

Restaurants are closing early and laying off staff. Construction sites are dark.

One of the dozen quinceañera shops in Little Village – where families buy lavish gowns for their daughters' coming-of-age parties – already went out of business in September.

For Ariella Santoyo, owner of My Quince World, the crackdown's snowballing effect on a billion-dollar immigrant economy is reminiscent of Covid-19 and how the pandemic devastated the area.

"Definitely, we have seen a decline this year" since Trump returned to the White House vowing to escalate deportations, Santoyo (38) told AFP as she embellished the embroidery on a gown.

Now, with Immigration and Customs Enforcement detaining undocumented migrants and even US citizens in an escalating series of raids in the Democratic-run city, she has experienced "about a 40% loss" in business.