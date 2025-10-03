DHS boasts of high arrest numbers as ICE ramps up aggressive raids in Chicago

Chicago, Illinois - The Department of Homeland Security has claimed that recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids across Chicago have been wildly successful, but residents think otherwise.

The Department of Homeland Security recently touted the success of its aggressive immigration raids taking place in Chicago, Illinois. © IMAGO / Middle East Images

In an X post shared on Thursday, DHS announced that they have made "over 900 arrests" since they launched Operation Midway Blitz – their effort targeting migrants who have flocked to Illinois for the state's sanctuary policies.

The post included a video showing ICE agents raiding apartment buildings and arresting large groups of Hispanic individuals as dramatic music plays in the background.

"To every criminal illegal alien: Darkness is no longer your ally. We will find you," the agency captioned the post.

While DHS claims the raids are making America safer, many Illinois residents have found their own safety put at risk.

On Tuesday, ICE conducted a raid on a South Shore apartment building, during which witnesses told ABC7 that the building was surrounded by Blackhawk helicopters, and agents entered through the roof.

Agents then pulled everyone from their homes and detained them in vans as they completely ransacked the building.

One witness even said that agents had children "zip tied to each other."

"That's all I kept asking – What is the morality? Where's the human?" the witness recalled. "One of [the agents] literally laughed. He was standing right here. He said, 'F**k them kids.'"