DHS boasts of high arrest numbers as ICE ramps up aggressive raids in Chicago
Chicago, Illinois - The Department of Homeland Security has claimed that recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids across Chicago have been wildly successful, but residents think otherwise.
In an X post shared on Thursday, DHS announced that they have made "over 900 arrests" since they launched Operation Midway Blitz – their effort targeting migrants who have flocked to Illinois for the state's sanctuary policies.
The post included a video showing ICE agents raiding apartment buildings and arresting large groups of Hispanic individuals as dramatic music plays in the background.
"To every criminal illegal alien: Darkness is no longer your ally. We will find you," the agency captioned the post.
While DHS claims the raids are making America safer, many Illinois residents have found their own safety put at risk.
On Tuesday, ICE conducted a raid on a South Shore apartment building, during which witnesses told ABC7 that the building was surrounded by Blackhawk helicopters, and agents entered through the roof.
Agents then pulled everyone from their homes and detained them in vans as they completely ransacked the building.
One witness even said that agents had children "zip tied to each other."
"That's all I kept asking – What is the morality? Where's the human?" the witness recalled. "One of [the agents] literally laughed. He was standing right here. He said, 'F**k them kids.'"
President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration agenda
The raids in Chicago come as President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration agenda has seen thousands of undocumented individuals detained and deported – many without being given their right to due process.
ICE has been heavily criticized, as many of its agents conduct raids with their faces covered and do not follow the same rules as local law enforcement. Detention facilities have also been called out for their brutal treatment of migrants, with detainees reporting unsanitary facilities, a lack of medical care, abuse, and rights violations.
Upon being released from detention, many of the residents of the South Shore building reported their homes being ransacked, with doors blown off their hinges and holes left in the walls.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Middle East Images