Beyond words: Gen Alpha brainrot term "67" is named Word of the Year

Washington DC - A double-digit combination set the social media sphere ablaze among teens in 2025, leaving parents and teachers befuddled – and now it has officially been crowned Dictionary.com's "Word of the Year": 67.

But even the organization that unveiled the winning word – pronounced "six-seven" and never "sixty-seven" – admitted it was not exactly sure about its meaning.

"You might be feeling a familiar vexation at the sight of these two formerly innocuous numerals," Dictionary.com said, addressing parents as it announced the winner this week.

Members of Gen Alpha, it added, might be "smirking at the thought of adults once again struggling to make sense of your notoriously slippery slang."

Dictionary.com said the origin of the word might be traced to "Doot Doot (6 7)," a song by the rapper Skrilla.

Use of the word went viral in schools and on social media this year. It can be taken to mean a variety of things, with context, tone, and absurdity all playing a role in determining its definition in the moment.

"67" beat out some stiff competition from other words that were short-listed for "Word of the Year." These included "broligarchy," "Gen Z stare," and an entry from the world of emoticons – the dynamite emoji.