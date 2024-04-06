1923 actor Cole Brings Plenty found dead after disappearance
Kansas City, Kansas - Nearly a week after being reported missing, actor Cole Brings Plenty has been found dead in a wooded area near Kansas City.
A few days ago, Moses Brings Plenty, the actor's uncle, shared a missing person report on Instagram, according to which his nephew disappeared without a trace from his home in Lawrence on Sunday.
On Friday, Cole was tragically found dead in an adjacent wooded area at around 11:45 AM local time on Friday afternoon, according to NBC News.
His cause of death has not been confirmed.
The 27-year-old was last seen in a white Ford Explorer on Sunday after an alleged incident of domestic violence, and police officers have revealed that they had responded to a report of a woman screaming.
Whether Cole was on the run is now being investigated further, but law enforcement could not give any more information about the case.
Cole Brings Plenty's family confirms tragic passing
Moses confirmed the news of Cole's death in a post on Instagram, in which he shared a statement from his brother Joe: "I am deeply saddened to confirm that my son, Cole, has been found and is no longer with us."
He thanked everyone for the supportive messages he had received and requested privacy for the family as they cope with the tragedy.
"During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we process our grief and figure out how we move forward," the statement read.
Cole Brings Plenty was just celebrating his breakthrough as an actor, best known for his role in the Yellowstone spin-off series 1923.
