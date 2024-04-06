1923 actor Cole Brings Plenty found dead after disappearance

Kansas City, Kansas - Nearly a week after being reported missing, actor Cole Brings Plenty has been found dead in a wooded area near Kansas City.

27-year-old actor Cole Brings Plenty was found dead on Friday after being reported missing in Kansas. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

A few days ago, Moses Brings Plenty, the actor's uncle, shared a missing person report on Instagram, according to which his nephew disappeared without a trace from his home in Lawrence on Sunday.

On Friday, Cole was tragically found dead in an adjacent wooded area at around 11:45 AM local time on Friday afternoon, according to NBC News.

His cause of death has not been confirmed.

The 27-year-old was last seen in a white Ford Explorer on Sunday after an alleged incident of domestic violence, and police officers have revealed that they had responded to a report of a woman screaming.

Whether Cole was on the run is now being investigated further, but law enforcement could not give any more information about the case.