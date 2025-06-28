Bieber split rumors reignite as Kylie Jenner ditches Hailey's last name in group chat

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner got the rumor mill turning once again as she shared a telling screenshot of a group chat with Hailey Bieber and some other gal pals.

Kylie Jenner (r.) got the rumor mill turning once again as she shared a telling screenshot of a group chat with Hailey Bieber and some other gal pals. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@haileybieber & @kyliejenner

On Friday, the 27-year-old reality star shared a screenshot of their group chat via her Instagram story, showing a series of texts sent in invisible ink.

Kylie spilled that the messages were hidden because they were discussing the latest drama on Love Island USA, writing in the caption, "the group chat when not everyone has watched the latest episode."

But fans homed in on one specific detail of the chat – Hailey's contact name.

Rather than featuring her well-known married name, the 28-year-old is labeled as "Hailey Rhode" – her middle name and the namesake of her popular skincare brand.

The contact may not mean much, considering some other chat members have nicknames or just first names, but it does come amid swirling rumors of trouble in paradise for the Biebers.

Justin Bieber has made headlines with his bizarre behavior on social media in recent months, and insiders told Entertainment Tonight this week that the two are "struggling" to save their marriage.