50 Cent captures Diddy's downfall in explosive Sean Combs docuseries

New York, New York - Hip-hop star Sean "Diddy" Combs' fall from fame and eventual imprisonment will be captured in the new documentary , Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

Diddy's downfall and his alleged crimes will be explored in the new Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning. © Collage: IMAGO / Depositphotos & Screenshot/YouTube/Netflix

The teaser for the four-part series on the disgraced mogul's downfall and high-profile sex trafficking trial dropped on Monday.

In the opening scene, which was dated September 10, 2024, the rapper tells someone on the phone that he needs "somebody that'll work with us that has dealt in the dirtiest of dirty business."



Diddy adds, "we're losing" before a montage of his glamorous life and career is flashed on the screen.

The Bad Boy Records founder, who is currently serving time in jail, later says, "Everything in life, you're gonna have people that are bad and people that are good.

"You have to choose your side."

The doc will be released by Netflix on Tuesday and is executive produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.