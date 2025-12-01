Sydney Sweeney rocks sexy Dragon costume at Shrek-themed Friendsgiving

Los Angeles, California - Sydney Sweeney put a sexy spin on Shrek for her Friendsgiving his year!

Sydney Sweeney hosted a Shrek-themed Friendsgiving amid her blossoming romance with Scooter Braun. © Screenshot/Instagram/@sydney_sweeney

The Housemaid star threw a Shrek-themed party, per an Instagram dump that she shared on Sunday evening.

The carousel of images featured Sydney in a sexy, red metallic bodysuit, matching knee-high and arm coverings, and dragon ears.

The cleavage-baring 'fit that she paired with black tights and heels was a cosplay of the character, Dragon, from the hit animated movies.

Sydney even posed with an inflated donkey – Dragon's love interest in the film series – and joined her friends for a hilarious group photo.

More footage in the post showed The White Lotus alum bar-hopping with friends, visiting Disney's Magic Kingdom, and enjoying some tropical views.

The last slide, which showed Sydney dancing on a paddleboard, coincides with the most recent sighting of her and music exec Scooter Braun in the Florida Keys.

Per TMZ, the lovebirds were spotted on jet skis together just before Thanksgiving.