Sydney Sweeney rocks sexy Dragon costume at Shrek-themed Friendsgiving
Los Angeles, California - Sydney Sweeney put a sexy spin on Shrek for her Friendsgiving his year!
The Housemaid star threw a Shrek-themed party, per an Instagram dump that she shared on Sunday evening.
The carousel of images featured Sydney in a sexy, red metallic bodysuit, matching knee-high and arm coverings, and dragon ears.
The cleavage-baring 'fit that she paired with black tights and heels was a cosplay of the character, Dragon, from the hit animated movies.
Sydney even posed with an inflated donkey – Dragon's love interest in the film series – and joined her friends for a hilarious group photo.
More footage in the post showed The White Lotus alum bar-hopping with friends, visiting Disney's Magic Kingdom, and enjoying some tropical views.
The last slide, which showed Sydney dancing on a paddleboard, coincides with the most recent sighting of her and music exec Scooter Braun in the Florida Keys.
Per TMZ, the lovebirds were spotted on jet skis together just before Thanksgiving.
Though the pair haven't outright confirmed their romance, the two have reportedly developed a "genuine connection" after Sydney's split from her ex-fiancé Johnathan Davino earlier this year.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@sydney_sweeney