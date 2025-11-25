Jason Kelce spills the "coolest" part of Travis' romance with Taylor Swift

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Jason Kelce has left Swifties swooning after he spilled what he thinks is the "coolest" part of his brother Travis' romance with Taylor Swift .

Jason Kelce (l.) gushed over his future sister-in-law Taylor Swift's impact on getting young girls into the NFL. © Collage: Candice Ward & JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday's bonus episode of New Heights, the 38-year-old former Philadelphia Eagle gushed over Taylor's influence in getting young girls into the NFL through her relationship with Travis.

"You just mentioned Taylor and how much she's gotten girls into the sport and dads and daughters together, which, that's one of the coolest things I get when people talk about Taylor and Travis and hearing from dads or hearing from daughters about that," Jason said during the chat with sports commentators Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson.

"It's an awesome thing."

Back in September 2023, the 35-year-old pop star sparked a fan frenzy by popping up at the Chiefs-Bears game to cheer on Travis, thus confirming the swirling rumors at the time that the two were secretly dating.

The league regularly put the camera on Taylor when she attended any of Travis' games, leading many Swifties to tune into the broadcasts just for a glimpse of her.

This season, though, the Karma singer has been keeping an unusually low profile while cheering on her 36-year-old fiancé.

According to insiders, Taylor has decided to avoid the spotlight out of concerns for her safety as well as that of her guests, which often include her parents and younger brother.