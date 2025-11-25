Bruce Willis' daughter shares heartbreaking update on his dementia battle
Los Angeles, California - Two years after the family of movie star Bruce Willis revealed his devastating dementia diagnosis, his daughter has given an update on his current state of health.
Last week, Rumer Willis, the daughter of Bruce and fellow actor Demi Moore, was asked via Instagram how her dad was doing, per the New York Post.
The 37-year-old soon became pensive, admitting, "I think it's kind of a hard one to answer because the truth is that anybody with [frontotemporal dementia] is not doing great".
Still, Rumer said that "he's doing OK," considering his diagnosis.
Despite the heartbreaking circumstances, Rumer is still grateful that she can hug her dad and that, even if he doesn't recognize her all the time, "he can feel the love I've given him, and I can feel it back from him."
"That I still see a spark of him, and he can feel the love that I’m giving. So that feels really nice," she added.
In March 2022, Bruce's family confirmed that he'd be retiring from the film industry due to his diagnosis of aphasia – a speech disorder that occurs from damage to certain areas of the brain.
But the following year, things took a turn for the worse when the 70-year-old was diagnosed with FTD.
Bruce Willis is no longer living at home
Through his entire family stands by him and does everything in their power to support him, his loved ones have had to make sacrifices in order to provide him with the best care possible.
In August, Bruce's wife, Emma Heming, revealed that he had to move out of their home and into a separate one with around-the-clock care.
The 47-year-old said it was "one of the hardest decisions I've had to make," but shared that she knew it was the right call.
"I knew, first and foremost, Bruce would want that for our daughters," she said.
"He would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@rumerwillis & ANGELA WEISS / AFP