Bruce Willis' daughter shares heartbreaking update on his dementia battle

Los Angeles, California - Two years after the family of movie star Bruce Willis revealed his devastating dementia diagnosis, his daughter has given an update on his current state of health.

Rumer Willis gave fans a heartbreaking update on her dad's battle with FTD. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@rumerwillis

Last week, Rumer Willis, the daughter of Bruce and fellow actor Demi Moore, was asked via Instagram how her dad was doing, per the New York Post.

The 37-year-old soon became pensive, admitting, "I think it's kind of a hard one to answer because the truth is that anybody with [frontotemporal dementia] is not doing great".

Still, Rumer said that "he's doing OK," considering his diagnosis.

Despite the heartbreaking circumstances, Rumer is still grateful that she can hug her dad and that, even if he doesn't recognize her all the time, "he can feel the love I've given him, and I can feel it back from him."

"That I still see a spark of him, and he can feel the love that I’m giving. So that feels really nice," she added.

In March 2022, Bruce's family confirmed that he'd be retiring from the film industry due to his diagnosis of aphasia – a speech disorder that occurs from damage to certain areas of the brain.

But the following year, things took a turn for the worse when the 70-year-old was diagnosed with FTD.