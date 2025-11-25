Wicked star Jonathan Bailey gives fans an epic movie theater surprise!

As Wicked: For Good hit theaters over the weekend, star Jonathan Bailey decided to celebrate its release with a special surprise for fans!

By Kelly Christ, Janina Rößler

Sydney, Australia - As the second and final part of Wicked hit theaters over the weekend, star Jonathan Bailey decided to celebrate its release with a special surprise for fans!

Jonathan Bailey surprised Wicked fans during a recent movie screening in Australia.  © JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Sunday, Prince Fiyero himself appeared at a theater in Sydney, Australia, to greet fans before the film began.

"You wouldn't believe who I found just hanging outside the cinema," the evening's host told the sold-out crowd, per an Instagram reel shared by Universal Pictures.

"Could it be one of the stars of Wicked: For Good?"

The clip then goes on to show the 37-year-old British actor coming out on stage – much to the delight of numerous fans, who could hardly contain their excitement!

In another video, Bailey revealed that he had landed in Australia just a few hours earlier – exactly where the press tour for the first Wicked film had started.

"And I thought, 'Why not end the press tour for Wicked: For Good back where it started?'" he said in the clip.

Things are going quite well for Bailey these days: not only is he playing one of the main roles in the Wicked franchise, but a few weeks ago, he was named People's Sexiest Man Alive!

