Wicked star Jonathan Bailey gives fans an epic movie theater surprise!
Sydney, Australia - As the second and final part of Wicked hit theaters over the weekend, star Jonathan Bailey decided to celebrate its release with a special surprise for fans!
On Sunday, Prince Fiyero himself appeared at a theater in Sydney, Australia, to greet fans before the film began.
"You wouldn't believe who I found just hanging outside the cinema," the evening's host told the sold-out crowd, per an Instagram reel shared by Universal Pictures.
"Could it be one of the stars of Wicked: For Good?"
The clip then goes on to show the 37-year-old British actor coming out on stage – much to the delight of numerous fans, who could hardly contain their excitement!
In another video, Bailey revealed that he had landed in Australia just a few hours earlier – exactly where the press tour for the first Wicked film had started.
"And I thought, 'Why not end the press tour for Wicked: For Good back where it started?'" he said in the clip.
Things are going quite well for Bailey these days: not only is he playing one of the main roles in the Wicked franchise, but a few weeks ago, he was named People's Sexiest Man Alive!
