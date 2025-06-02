50 Cent vows to step in as Trump considers pardoning Sean "Diddy" Combs

New York, New York - Rapper 50 Cent recently expressed interest in getting in contact with Donald Trump about the president's idea of possibly granting a pardon for Sean "Diddy" Combs.

In a recent social media post, 50 Cent said he wanted to "reach out" to President Donald Trump to talk him out of granting a pardon to Sean Combs. © Collage: Phillip Faraone, Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, & SAUL LOEB / AFP

According to Deadline, 50 shared an Instagram post on Saturday in which he argued Trump shouldn't pardon Diddy because the musician had been critical of him.

"He said some really bad things about Trump, it's not OK," 50 wrote. "I'm gonna reach out so he knows how I feel about this guy.

50 continued by arguing that Trump "doesn't take well to disrespect" and "doesn't forget" when someone stands against him.

"While working tirelessly to make America great again, there is no room for distraction," he added. "He would consider pardoning anyone who was being mistreated, not Puffy Daddy."

50 shared another post on Sunday, clarifying that he meant he simply wanted to "make sure Trump is aware" and not "nuke" Diddy's chances at a pardon.

Diddy is currently on trial for multiple felony charges, including racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

During a recent press conference, Trump, who has pardoned a number of MAGA allies in recent weeks, was asked if he would consider doing the same for Diddy, to which he said he would "look at the facts."