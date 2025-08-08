Disney settles lawsuit by Trump-supporting Star Wars actor fired over "abhorrent" posts

Los Angeles, California - A Star Wars actor who sued Disney for firing her over inflammatory social media posts about the Holocaust, the pandemic, and trans rights has reached a settlement with the Hollywood studio, the entertainment giant announced Thursday.

Gina Carano arrives for Disney+ World Premiere of The Mandalorian at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on November 13, 2019. © Nick Agro / AFP

Gina Carano, a prominent Donald Trump supporter who had a major role in the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian until 2021, claimed wrongful termination in a lawsuit filed last year with the backing of billionaire Elon Musk.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Disney subsidiary Lucasfilm said the companies had "reached an agreement with Gina Carano to resolve the issues in her pending lawsuit."

Disney "look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future," said a statement sent to AFP.

Carano, an outspoken former martial arts fighter-turned-actor, was fired by Disney in 2021 for what the company at the time dubbed "abhorrent and unacceptable" social media posts "denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities."

One post shared by Carano appeared to compare being a conservative in the US to being Jewish in Nazi Germany.

"Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews" because "the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews," the post said.

"How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?" it concluded, with a graphic photo of a Jewish woman being beaten in Nazi Germany.

Another post appeared to mock a person for wearing multiple masks during the Covid-19 pandemic in California.

Carano had earlier enraged members of the trans community for writing on her Twitter profile that her preferred pronouns were "boop/bop/beep."