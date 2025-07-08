Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sparks rumors of financial woes with telling move

Montecito, California - Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle struggling financially? According to a new report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently laid off several of their employees – apparently in a bid to save money.

Prince Harry (l.) and Meghan Markle have sparked rumors of financial struggles, as the couple recently laid off several of their employees. © Kirsty O'Connor / POOL / AFP

According to Page Six, the pair has laid off more than two dozen employees since moving from the UK to the US in 2020 – including two of their most important PR representatives.

Now, it's said that Harry and Meghan are not represented by their own press officers but instead by an agency with a much larger team that can operate worldwide.

Insiders allege that the royals are looking to reduce their expenses, with one industry expert noting that it's financially wiser to hire a PR company rather than employ permanent staff.

"It's the same old story – they cycle through staff as quickly as normal people cycle through toilet paper," a royal source told the outlet. "Milk lasts longer than their employees."

But that isn't all – the couple's Netflix deal, which includes their docuseries and Meghan's cooking show, is coming to an end this year.

However, they may be able to sign a new agreement, as the streamer is increasingly relying on "first look" deals rather than larger, exclusive contracts.