Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sparks rumors of financial woes with telling move
Montecito, California - Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle struggling financially? According to a new report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently laid off several of their employees – apparently in a bid to save money.
According to Page Six, the pair has laid off more than two dozen employees since moving from the UK to the US in 2020 – including two of their most important PR representatives.
Now, it's said that Harry and Meghan are not represented by their own press officers but instead by an agency with a much larger team that can operate worldwide.
Insiders allege that the royals are looking to reduce their expenses, with one industry expert noting that it's financially wiser to hire a PR company rather than employ permanent staff.
"It's the same old story – they cycle through staff as quickly as normal people cycle through toilet paper," a royal source told the outlet. "Milk lasts longer than their employees."
But that isn't all – the couple's Netflix deal, which includes their docuseries and Meghan's cooking show, is coming to an end this year.
However, they may be able to sign a new agreement, as the streamer is increasingly relying on "first look" deals rather than larger, exclusive contracts.
This would reportedly be worth much less money, which could spell trouble for the Sussexes.
Cover photo: Kirsty O'Connor / POOL / AFP