Cardi B sparks Stefon Diggs split rumors with dramatic social media wipe
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B has stirred up the rumor mill by mysteriously deleting her social media photos with boyfriend Stefon Diggs.
The 32-year-old made her romance with the NFL star Instagram official last month by sharing a series of steamy PDA snaps, but over the weekend, the posts disappeared from her page.
Neither star has commented on a potential split, but on his own profile, Stefon included a cryptic quote within his latest photo dump: "Busy taking care of everyone else I almost forgot about myself."
Cardi was first linked to the 31-year-old wide receiver in October 2024, when rumors swirled that she had cheated on her then-hubby, Offset, with Stefon.
She laughed off the chatter – but didn't officially deny it, either – before the pair stepped out for a public date night at a New York Knicks game in May.
The Bodak Yellow rapper is still caught up in a messy divorce from her ex, with whom she shares three kids.
But amid the drama in her personal life, Cardi is planning a major return to the music scene with her long-awaited sophomore album – aptly titled Am I the Drama? – dropping August.
