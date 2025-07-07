Cardi B sparks Stefon Diggs split rumors with dramatic social media wipe

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B has stirred up the rumor mill by mysteriously deleting her social media photos with boyfriend Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B quietly wiped Stefon Diggs (l.) from her social media feed over the weekend. © Collage: Jamie McCarthy & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 32-year-old made her romance with the NFL star Instagram official last month by sharing a series of steamy PDA snaps, but over the weekend, the posts disappeared from her page.

Neither star has commented on a potential split, but on his own profile, Stefon included a cryptic quote within his latest photo dump: "Busy taking care of everyone else I almost forgot about myself."

Cardi was first linked to the 31-year-old wide receiver in October 2024, when rumors swirled that she had cheated on her then-hubby, Offset, with Stefon.

She laughed off the chatter – but didn't officially deny it, either – before the pair stepped out for a public date night at a New York Knicks game in May.

The Bodak Yellow rapper is still caught up in a messy divorce from her ex, with whom she shares three kids.