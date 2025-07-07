Cardi B sparks Stefon Diggs split rumors with dramatic social media wipe

Cardi B has stirred up the rumor mill by mysteriously deleting all of her social media photos with her boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs.

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B has stirred up the rumor mill by mysteriously deleting her social media photos with boyfriend Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B quietly wiped Stefon Diggs (l.) from her social media feed over the weekend.
Cardi B quietly wiped Stefon Diggs (l.) from her social media feed over the weekend.  © Collage: Jamie McCarthy & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 32-year-old made her romance with the NFL star Instagram official last month by sharing a series of steamy PDA snaps, but over the weekend, the posts disappeared from her page.

Neither star has commented on a potential split, but on his own profile, Stefon included a cryptic quote within his latest photo dump: "Busy taking care of everyone else I almost forgot about myself."

Cardi was first linked to the 31-year-old wide receiver in October 2024, when rumors swirled that she had cheated on her then-hubby, Offset, with Stefon.

Drake talks disloyal friends and aftermath of Kendrick Lamar beef in new song
Celebrities Drake talks disloyal friends and aftermath of Kendrick Lamar beef in new song
Elon Musk: Elon Musk predicts Steve Bannon will go back to prison "for a long time" in renewed feud
Elon Musk Elon Musk predicts Steve Bannon will go back to prison "for a long time" in renewed feud

She laughed off the chatter – but didn't officially deny it, either – before the pair stepped out for a public date night at a New York Knicks game in May.

The Bodak Yellow rapper is still caught up in a messy divorce from her ex, with whom she shares three kids.

But amid the drama in her personal life, Cardi is planning a major return to the music scene with her long-awaited sophomore album – aptly titled Am I the Drama? – dropping August.

Cover photo: Collage: Jamie McCarthy & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More on Cardi B: