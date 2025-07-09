Ed Sheeran paints epic collection of Pollock-esque works in surprise art debut!

London, UK - British pop star Ed Sheeran has swapped a microphone for paint brushes, with the fruits of his endeavors to go on display later this week, the London gallery exhibiting his works confirmed Wednesday.

The abstract pieces – colorful Jackson Pollock-esque paintings and prints – will be available to buy, with part of the proceeds going to the Ed Sheeran Foundation, which supports musical education in schools.

They are also set to be exhibited at Heni art gallery in central London from Friday until August 1, with the collection called "Cosmic Carpark Paintings", the gallery said.

Sheeran (34) behind smash hits like Shape of You and Perfect, took to social media earlier this week to share the news, explaining he worked on the paintings last year in between shows.

He also shared a video of his painting process at work, showing him splashing large canvases with brightly coloured paint.

"I love painting, more for fun and to give to friends, but this time I was encouraged to do a show of them by @damienhirst and @heni," he posted on Instagram.

"I paint when I'm not working on a record, just to do something creative with my brain. And it's mostly just splashing colours on canvases, think Jackson Pollock but with colourful house paint."

Sheeran added that did not make him "an artist" but noted that he loves "making art" and that "it makes me feel great, and I love the end result".