Is Jennifer Aniston heading to Broadway?

New York, New York - Though Friends star Jennifer Aniston recently said she wants to take a break from filming to improve her work-life balance, she's still got one big goal in mind: she wants to be on Broadway!

Jennifer Aniston recently revealed that she still has one big goal left on her career "bucket list" – she wants to star in a Broadway play! © Imago/UPI Photo

But the busy 56-year-old's dream doesn't seem to be quite so easy to realize just yet.

"That's on my bucket list, but it's finding the time and finding the right piece, the right material," Aniston told People magazine recently.

But returning to her roots – she performed in several off-Broadway productions before shooting to TV stardom with Friends – is a dream she won't give up on.

Should she find the right play at some point, Aniston would be joining a growing trend among today's biggest celebrities.

More and more Hollywood stars are treading the boards lately – Jake Gyllenhaal and Denzel Washington co-starred in a buzzy production of Othello, while George Clooney recently made his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck.

Nicole Scherzinger, a member of the hit girl group The Pussycat Dolls and former X Factor judge, nabbed a Tony Award at this year's ceremony for her starring turn as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard.

And soon, Harry Potter actor Tom Felton will reprise his iconic movie role as Draco Malfoy in the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.