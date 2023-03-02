Aaron Carter's mom demands "justice" with grisly death scene pics
Los Angeles, California - Aaron Carter's mom Jane has shared new shocking pics from the late singer's death while demanding a deeper investigation into his tragic passing.
On Wednesday, the late pop star's mom took to Facebook to share disturbing images of her son's bathroom in an effort to get more attention to the ongoing investigation.
"Still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son Aaron Carter," she began in the caption.
"I want to share these death scene photos with you all because the coroner wrote it off as an accidental drug overdose."
The five graphic images featured what appeared to be a pile of soiled clothes and the bathtub where Aaron's body was found, filled with water that had a greenish tint to it.
She continued, "They never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past," adding that the pics she shared were not taken by the authorities.
Jane Carter asks for accountability
Jane Carter also said in a follow-up post that she was supported by the I Want Candy singer's family and friends to share the gruesome photos because "we are not and have not been taken seriously by Law Enforcement in especially Lancaster."
"This won't work for me or Melanie or anyone who truly loved him. We want answers. We want justice. There are people who must be held accountable."
Cover photo: Collage: JEROD HARRIS & RANDY SHROPSHIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP