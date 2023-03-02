Aaron Carter's mom demands "justice" with grisly death scene pics

Los Angeles, California - Aaron Carter's mom Jane has shared new shocking pics from the late singer's death while demanding a deeper investigation into his tragic passing.

Aaron Carter's mom, Jane (l.), slammed the cops for what she says is an inadequate investigation into her son's death. © RANDY SHROPSHIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Wednesday, the late pop star's mom took to Facebook to share disturbing images of her son's bathroom in an effort to get more attention to the ongoing investigation.

"Still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son Aaron Carter," she began in the caption.

"I want to share these death scene photos with you all because the coroner wrote it off as an accidental drug overdose."

The five graphic images featured what appeared to be a pile of soiled clothes and the bathtub where Aaron's body was found, filled with water that had a greenish tint to it.

She continued, "They never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past," adding that the pics she shared were not taken by the authorities.