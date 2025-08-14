Jennifer Lopez wraps Up All Night tour: "Most beautiful, happy, and free summer"

Sardinia, Italy - Jennifer Lopez marked the end of her Up All Night: Live in 2025 run with a reflective Instagram post.

Jennifer Lopez (c.) ended her Up All Night tour in Italy, making the 20-show run her first tour in six years. © IMAGO / Anadolu Agency

The On The Floor singer wrote on Wednesday, "Last night was our final show of the summer, and I want to thank every single one of you who came out."



J.Lo added, "This was the most beautiful, happy, and free summer…and my only wish is that you feel as joyful as you made me feel every night. I love you."

The pop star's 20-show run ended in Sardinia, Italy, after kicking off the tour on July 20. The global concert series also made stops in Turkey, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates.

The Waiting For Tonight hitmaker went viral throughout the tour due to some unwanted guests, wardrobe mishaps, and her raunchy dance moves.

During one performance, J.Lo candidly admitted that she isn't looking to get married again after being asked by a fan.